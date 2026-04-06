|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PETROV VALChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KORENOVSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TIHORETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 12h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 3min
|Choose