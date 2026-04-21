|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
SALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PROLETARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 47min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PETROV VALChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAREPTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNIKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
REMONTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KORENOVSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TIHORETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BELOGLINSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUBERLEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZHUTOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DINSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 2min
|Choose