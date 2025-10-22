|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 3h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 19h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 19h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 19h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 7h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 6h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 6d 7h 23min
|Choose