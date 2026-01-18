|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YELETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EFREMOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UZLOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
USMANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 33min
|Choose