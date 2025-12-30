|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 54min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 49min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARKHANGELSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 13h 17min
|Choose