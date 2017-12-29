FAQ Support Navigator

Order railway tickets on the train

No more queues at the box office! Buy train tickets for the best seats in the cars - now you can choose them online, through your mobile device, download the application. And the Good Way.

You will not have to go through the tedious registration process to complete a purchase. If your circumstances have changed, you can issue a return of train tickets in your account. The application was created exclusively for the sale of tickets and does not imply the possibility of booking seats for a long period. To change the selected seats, the client will need to hand over tickets and make a new purchase.

Use a credit card to pay for the order. You will receive a confirmation of your purchase by e-mail, that was indicated when booking seats.

You can buy a train ticket online no later than 15 minutes and no earlier than three months before the train departure on the selected route using internal communications in the Russian Federation. The rules regarding international communications are somewhat tougher and are limited to two months, but you should buy a train ticket to the CIS countries, the Baltic states and Abkhazia no earlier than 45 days before the train departures. At the same time, the passenger is fully responsible for completing the full package of migration documents when crossing foreign countries.

4 reasons to buy from us
  • 7 years
    stable operation
    For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
  • Saving
    time
    Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
  • Independent
    choice of location
    You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
  • Secure
    payment
    Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
Reviews about the service
Anastasia Smirnova
Anastasia Smirnova
Samara
They were sent on a business trip for work and there was no other way to get there except by train, or at their own expense. I haven't traveled for a long time and thought that searching and ordering train tickets would take a lot of time and effort, but on this site I quickly found a suitable train and even a convenient place. The air conditioning was working on the train and it was more or less clean, I got there comfortably. Modern railways have become much better, thank you https://rusbiletnapoezd.ru/
Mikhail Vargunin
Mikhail Vargunin
Moscow
The site is convenient and fast, all the data for the selection of the train and the route is there. I found a suitable option and ordered it. The tickets came to the post office quickly. I will install an application from this service to solve such issues even faster.
Dmitry Maslov
Dmitry Maslov
St Petersburg
Every year we go to the south for a family vacation and, according to tradition, we use Comfort class trains for this. I, my wife and child occupy almost all the compartments, except for one place, then how lucky with a neighbor. This is the only thing I don't like, and the rest is very convenient. Previously, we had to search for a long time and select the optimal route, but the search ended quite quickly on this service, we found the train, looked at the route, travel time, immediately ordered tickets and continued to get ready for the road. Cool website!
Miron Khomyakov
Miron Khomyakov
Kaliningrad
Previously, I always flew to the sea by plane, but after the sad events with air transport, I decided to go on vacation by train. The trip time is long, so you need to go with comfort, I bought a ticket to the Comfort car. In general, the trip was pleasant, the temperature was comfortable, they gave out a toothbrush and toothpaste, but the food was not very good. Despite the fact that I bought train tickets for the first time, this site helped me do it quickly and without difficulties. I was pleased with the opportunity to choose a car and a place. I will add this service to my bookmarks.
Alexander Gromov
Alexander Gromov
Kazan
We often travel with my wife to Russia. And lately we prefer trains, there is a zest in this. In addition, you can easily take our beloved pet with you, without unnecessary certificates from the veterinarian, you only need a passport of the animal and a ticket for it. We always search in advance and order tickets online on this aggregator, without queues and turmoil, we printed out at home and on the way.
Julia Ustinova
Julia Ustinova
Moscow
Not of my own volition, I have traveled by train 4 times (back and forth) over the past year and there is something to tell about our railways. The trains are very different from each other, while the prices and routes are the same. Some Economy classes have WiFi, while others don't even have sockets. If you carefully select flights and trains, for which thanks to this service, it always helps out, you can travel for fun.
Forget about lines at the box office! We have prepared an up-to-date train schedule, which reflects current information on train departures and availability of seats. We have created an online railway tickets application, with which you can plan a trip in any direction on a convenient date.

Move around Russia or travel to CIS countries by booking tickets online without leaving your own home. After making reservations for the selected seats and paying for them, all you have to do is print out the tickets and present them upon departure as a travel ticket. A minimum of formalities for your peace of mind!

To check in for most train flights, you now just need to print out your electronic ticket and present it to the conductor. Each electronic ticket has a unique barcode that allows you to identify the passenger. You can also display information about the purchased electronic ticket on the screen of your smartphone. Save your time and nerves by avoiding standing in queues at railway ticket offices.

Advantages of buying train tickets online

Our service allows you to develop an individual travel route, which will include all the stops and transfers you need. It will take no more than ten minutes to prepare a route through our service. Take advantage of our offer and enjoy the benefits of a user-friendly interface and quick flight search. You can create even the most complex route in a few minutes. The service will automatically select those flights whose transfers between them do not require a long wait.

You can issue electronic tickets at least one hour before the planned departure time of the train from the selected railway station. Be careful when filling out the booking form! The passenger is solely responsible for the correctness of the personal information provided and the choice of tickets. Make sure that you have correctly determined the day and time of boarding, chosen the direction of the train, the type of carriage and seats.

How to book a train ticket

After selecting tickets and setting up your reservation, you have 15 minutes left to pay for the fare. You can use the payment method that is convenient for you. If this time is not enough to pay for tickets, the order will be cancelled. You will be able to rebook your seats when you are ready to pay for your tickets.

When making a payment, the operator charges a service fee of up to 15% of the cost of train tickets. This amount goes to pay for intermediary services, expenses for business support and development. There is no service fee for children's tickets without a separate seat.

Данный сайт не является сайтом РЖД. Сайт РЖД находится по адресам: rzd.ru, pass.rzd.ru, ticket.rzd.ru. Вы находитесь на сайте субагента, который осуществляет оформление электронных проездных и перевозочных документов и услуг от имени железнодорожных перевозчиков на основании договора № ФПК-22-316 от 27.12.2022 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и АО «ФПК», и Договор № ИМ-314 о предоставлении услуг с использованием Веб-системы от 29.12.2017 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и ООО «УФС».

Ticket prices include service fees. The final price is displayed on the purchase confirmation screen.

