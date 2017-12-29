Forget about lines at the box office! We have prepared an up-to-date train schedule, which reflects current information on train departures and availability of seats. We have created an online railway tickets application, with which you can plan a trip in any direction on a convenient date.

Move around Russia or travel to CIS countries by booking tickets online without leaving your own home. After making reservations for the selected seats and paying for them, all you have to do is print out the tickets and present them upon departure as a travel ticket. A minimum of formalities for your peace of mind!

To check in for most train flights, you now just need to print out your electronic ticket and present it to the conductor. Each electronic ticket has a unique barcode that allows you to identify the passenger. You can also display information about the purchased electronic ticket on the screen of your smartphone. Save your time and nerves by avoiding standing in queues at railway ticket offices.

/ Advantages of buying train tickets online /

Our service allows you to develop an individual travel route, which will include all the stops and transfers you need. It will take no more than ten minutes to prepare a route through our service. Take advantage of our offer and enjoy the benefits of a user-friendly interface and quick flight search. You can create even the most complex route in a few minutes. The service will automatically select those flights whose transfers between them do not require a long wait.

You can issue electronic tickets at least one hour before the planned departure time of the train from the selected railway station. Be careful when filling out the booking form! The passenger is solely responsible for the correctness of the personal information provided and the choice of tickets. Make sure that you have correctly determined the day and time of boarding, chosen the direction of the train, the type of carriage and seats.

/ How to book a train ticket /

After selecting tickets and setting up your reservation, you have 15 minutes left to pay for the fare. You can use the payment method that is convenient for you. If this time is not enough to pay for tickets, the order will be cancelled. You will be able to rebook your seats when you are ready to pay for your tickets.

When making a payment, the operator charges a service fee of up to 15% of the cost of train tickets. This amount goes to pay for intermediary services, expenses for business support and development. There is no service fee for children's tickets without a separate seat.