|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
IRKUTSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SLYUDYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BAYKALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ULAN-UDEIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MIESOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TIMLYUYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SELENGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 53min
|Choose