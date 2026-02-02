FAQ Support Navigator
Trains DEMYANKA — TYUMEN

The railway connection between DEMYANKA and TYUMEN is in stable demand among passengers. Several trains of different categories run daily in this direction, which allows you to choose the best option in terms of time and cost.

Schedule and duration of the trip

The minimum travel time is 5 h 13 min, depending on the train selected. Both day and night services are available in the schedule.

Cost of train tickets DEMYANKA — TYUMEN

The price of a train ticket DEMYANKA — TYUMEN starts from 1 620 rubles. The final cost depends on the carriage category, travel date and availability of promotions.

Selection of tickets and carriage classes

Passengers can purchase tickets for reserved seats, compartments, SVs, or use high-speed trains with seats. The trains are equipped with comfortable conditions: air conditioning, charging sockets, toilets, and in some trains, a restaurant car.

Why is it convenient to buy online

Our service allows you to find all available trains on the route DEMYANKA — TYUMEN, compare prices, choose seats and issue an electronic ticket without a ticket office and queues.

  • 7 years
    stable operation
    For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
  • Saving
    time
    Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
  • Independent
    choice of location
    You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
  • Secure
    payment
    Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
