|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
Transfer station
TULA
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
Total travel timefrom 5h 19min
Transfer station
OREL
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
Total travel timefrom 5h 25min
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURG
Transfer timefrom 1h 41min
Total travel timefrom 18h 49min
Transfer station
TVER
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
Total travel timefrom 9h 51min
Transfer station
BELGOROD
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
Total travel timefrom 8h 56min
Transfer station
RZHAVA
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
Total travel timefrom 7h 20min
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOЕ
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
Total travel timefrom 12h 29min
Transfer station
VORONEZ
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
Total travel timefrom 10h 42min
Transfer station
ROSTOV
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 53min
Transfer station
LISKI
Transfer timefrom 1h 40min
Total travel timefrom 15h 13min
Transfer station
ROSSOSH
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
Total travel timefrom 18h 38min
Transfer station
MTSENSK
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
Total travel timefrom 5h 36min
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOK
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
Total travel timefrom 11h 37min
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOЕ
Transfer timefrom 4h 56min
Total travel timefrom 16h 28min
