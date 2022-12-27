Trains LIHAI — NEVINNOMYSSK

The railway connection between LIHAI and NEVINNOMYSSK is in stable demand among passengers. Several trains of different categories run daily in this direction, which allows you to choose the best option in terms of time and cost.

Schedule and duration of the trip

The minimum travel time is 10 h 18 min, depending on the train selected. Both day and night services are available in the schedule.

Cost of train tickets LIHAI — NEVINNOMYSSK

The price of a train ticket LIHAI — NEVINNOMYSSK starts from 2 017 rubles. The final cost depends on the carriage category, travel date and availability of promotions.

Selection of tickets and carriage classes

Passengers can purchase tickets for reserved seats, compartments, SVs, or use high-speed trains with seats. The trains are equipped with comfortable conditions: air conditioning, charging sockets, toilets, and in some trains, a restaurant car.

Why is it convenient to buy online

Our service allows you to find all available trains on the route LIHAI — NEVINNOMYSSK, compare prices, choose seats and issue an electronic ticket without a ticket office and queues.