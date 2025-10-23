|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
STAROMINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SULINChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KANEVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BRYUHOVETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRIMSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LIHAIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 51min
|Choose