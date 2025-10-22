|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 11h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 59min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 13h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 13h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 44min
|Choose