|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
Transfer station
MOSCOW
Transfer time from 1h 23min
Total travel time from 23h 11min

Transfer station
ST PETERSBURG
Transfer time from 10h 13min
Total travel time from 1d 16h 40min

Transfer station
RYAZAN
Transfer time from 13h
Total travel time from 23h 8min

Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOE
Transfer time from 17h 56min
Total travel time from 1d 10h 51min

Transfer station
OKULOVKA
Transfer time from 15h 30min
Total travel time from 1d 12h 40min

Transfer station
M VISHERA
Transfer time from 13h 50min
Total travel time from 1d 14h 38min

Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOK
Transfer time from 19h 4min
Total travel time from 1d 10h 21min

Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCH
Transfer time from 4h 26min
Total travel time from 2d 18h 43min

Transfer station
KRASNODAR
Transfer time from 6h 36min
Total travel time from 2d 16h 14min

Transfer station
HOSTA
Transfer time from 4h 35min
Total travel time from 3d 5h 6min

Transfer station
LOOE
Transfer time from 6h 31min
Total travel time from 3d 3h 10min
