|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NAZIEVAEVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BARABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 11h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 20h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 21h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 19min
|Choose