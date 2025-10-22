|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SURGUTChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DEMYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PYT-YAHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TOBOLSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ULT YAGUNChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YUNOST-KOMSOMOLSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUT-YAHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SALIEMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LANGEPASOVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MEGIONChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UST-YUGANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHELYABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 7min
|Choose