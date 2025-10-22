|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
Transfer station
KRASNODAR
Transfer time from 1h 42min
Total travel time from 16h 1min
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYA
Transfer time from 1h 6min
Total travel time from 18h 57min
Transfer station
ADLER
Transfer time from 2h 34min
Total travel time from 20h 22min
Transfer station
TUAPSE
Transfer time from 1h 13min
Total travel time from 18h 50min
Transfer station
LOOE
Transfer time from 1h 5min
Total travel time from 19h 4min
Transfer station
HOSTA
Transfer time from 1h 10min
Total travel time from 19h 59min
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCH
Transfer time from 1h 31min
Total travel time from 17h 29min
Transfer station
PETROV VAL
Transfer time from 1h 31min
Total travel time from 1d 1h 42min
Transfer station
SALSK
Transfer time from 2h 4min
Total travel time from 17h 15min
Transfer station
SARATOV
Transfer time from 2h 12min
Total travel time from 1d 7h 59min
Transfer station
TIHORETSKAYA
Transfer time from 1h 53min
Total travel time from 17h 52min
Transfer station
IMER KURORT
Transfer time from 2h 20min
Total travel time from 21h 1min
Transfer station
SAREPTA
Transfer time from 1h 24min
Total travel time from 19h
Transfer station
KOTELNIKOVO
Transfer time from 1h 40min
Total travel time from 19h 8min
Transfer station
REMONTNAYA
Transfer time from 1h 39min
Total travel time from 19h 7min
