No direct trains found. Please select a transfer station

Transfer stations KAZAN - CHELYABINSK

Transfer station Transfer time Total travel time
Transfer station
MOSCOW
Transfer time
from 1h 55min
Total travel time
from 1d 17h 36min
Transfer station
EKATERINBURG
Transfer time
from 1h 32min
Total travel time
from 17h 2min
Transfer station
TYUMEN
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 1d 2h 58min
Transfer station
PYT-YAH
Transfer time
from 3h 23min
Total travel time
from 2d 1h 24min
Transfer station
TOBOLSK
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 1d 12h 21min
Transfer station
SURGUT
Transfer time
from 4h 20min
Total travel time
from 2d 5h 38min
Transfer station
SALIEM
Transfer time
from 2h 24min
Total travel time
from 1d 21h 44min
Transfer station
TALITSA
Transfer time
from 3h 8min
Total travel time
from 22h 54min
Transfer station
YUNOST-KOMSOMOLSKAYA
Transfer time
from 9h 46min
Total travel time
from 1d 15h 19min
Transfer station
DEMYANKA
Transfer time
from 6h 48min
Total travel time
from 1d 18h 13min
Transfer station
KUT-YAH
Transfer time
from 5h 32min
Total travel time
from 1d 23h 18min
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICH
Transfer time
from 3h 52min
Total travel time
from 1d 2min
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOV
Transfer time
from 4h 35min
Total travel time
from 1d 42min
Transfer station
VOLGOGRAD
Transfer time
from 1h 48min
Total travel time
from 2d 9h 15min
Transfer station
UST-YUGAN
Transfer time
from 2h 7min
Total travel time
from 2d 6h 45min
Transfer station
ELANSKIY
Transfer time
from 2h 59min
Total travel time
from 1d 1h 46min
Transfer station
PETROPAVLOVSK
Transfer time
from 1h 6min
Total travel time
from 1d 12h 34min
Transfer station
KAMENSK-URALSKIY
Transfer time
from 9h 32min
Total travel time
from 21h 1min
Transfer station
UST-TAVDA
Transfer time
from 19h 31min
Total travel time
from 1d 14h 10min
Transfer station
MAKUSHINO
Transfer time
from 6h 45min
Total travel time
from 1d 6h 55min
Transfer station
PETUHOVO
Transfer time
from 5h 27min
Total travel time
from 1d 8h 13min
Transfer station
LEBYAZHYA-SIBIRSKAYA
Transfer time
from 21h 15min
Total travel time
from 1d 6h 58min
Transfer station
KURGAN
Transfer time
from 11h 23min
Total travel time
from 1d 2h 17min
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGOROD
Transfer time
from 21h 17min
Total travel time
from 1d 8h 40min
Transfer station
ANAR
Transfer time
from 23h 22min
Total travel time
from 2d 14h 28min
Transfer station
KARAGANDA
Transfer time
from 17h 54min
Total travel time
from 2d 18h 42min
Transfer station
MIERZA
Transfer time
from 20h 23min
Total travel time
from 2d 17h 27min
